Mildred Hecht
1920 - 2020
Mildred A. (Lloyd) Hecht

Mildred "Millie" Hecht, born December 20th, 1920 in Big Sandy Montana passed away peacefully in her home town of Everett and into the arms of Jesus on October 18th, 2020 two months shy of her 100th birthday. Mom is reunited with Dad and together they will watch over, guide and inspire us, until we meet again.

Millie moved to Everett in 1940 where she met Dale Hecht. They married in April 1943 and started their family with the arrival of their first son Stanley, followed by Ron, Steve and Dale Kathleen. Mom loved her family unconditionally, a source of great pride and joy for her. While raising a family, she earned her certificate in accounting and bookkeeping, using her skills in a family business and other businesses locally, later volunteering for the AARP tax aid program for seniors, Widowed Information & Consultation Services of Snohomish County (WICS), and the square dance groups she enjoyed so much. Millie loved taking her family and grandkids on road trips to Montana and Big Sandy; telling stories of growing up there, visiting with family and reminiscing with residents and farmers that lived in and around Big Sandy. Mom and Dad loved to square dance and joined the Happy Hoppers in the late 50's. Mom continued to round and square dance after Dad's passing which gave her joy, exercise and many new friends.

Mom is predeceased by her husband Dale, eldest son Stanley and grand-daughter Joanna. She is survived by her children Ron (Geri), Steven, Dale Kathleen and daughter-in-law Christine, 8 grand-children (Rick, DeAnn, Trisha, Greg, Shelley, Trina, Breanna and Joseph), 15 great-grand children (Stephanie, Trevor, Ryan, Jordan, Taylor, Erin, Kara, Alyssa, William, Micah, Sydney, Katelyn, Colin, Ayla & Brendan) and 1 great-great-grand daughter Millie named in moms honor.

A special thanks to Tina Taylor and staff at Taylormade Adult Family Home for their kindness, support, and devotion to our mom.

A private graveside service will be held Friday, October 30th, at Cypress Lawn in Everett. In lieu of flowers a donation to Providence Hospice of Everett is appreciated.

December 20, 1920 - October 18, 2020

Published in The Herald (Everett) from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.
