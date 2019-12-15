Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mildred Irene Haverlock. View Sign Service Information Evergreen Funeral Home and Cemetery 4504 Broadway Everett , WA 98203 (425)-252-2244 Send Flowers Obituary

Mildred Irene Haverlock (Heinck), 94, wife, mom, grandmother, and honorary "mama" to many, passed away peacefully in her home on December 6, 2019. Mildred ("Millie" to all who knew her) was born July 28, 1925 in Winthrop, MN to parents, William and Bertha Heinck. The family moved to Everett, WA when Millie was five, where she went on to attend Lutheran Elementary School, North Junior Middle School, and Everett High School (class of 1943). She graduated from Everett Community College and the General Hospital School of Nursing in 1946. Growing up, Millie spent time enjoying fast pitch softball games, watching her father play, and then her brother, and eventually meeting another key player on the field and in life, Henry "Hank" Haverlock. Hank and Millie married on May 9, 1952 and were married nearly 61 years until Hank's passing in 2013. Millie and Hank shared a special love for children. They raised two children of their own and went on to care for over 50 infants and toddlers through foster care. With her nursing background and well-proved patience, Millie was especially suited for caring for children with medical needs. She went on to run an in-home day care for 15 years. To so many, Millie was "Mama Millie" and she delighted in keeping in touch with her day care families, often attending their eventual weddings and baby showers. Additionally, Millie was a member of the Children's Hospital Association for six decades. Millie enjoyed traveling with her husband, including local trailer trips, camping at Gold Bar Nature Trails with her family, crisscrossing the U.S., and touring Europe. Millie was also heavily involved with her TOPS group, and made many special friends. Millie was a long-standing member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Everett, where she taught Sunday school, and was a member of the Fidelia Guild for over 60 years. Millie was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Warren; sister, Pauline Schultz; and husband, Henry. She is survived by son, Robert (Kristin) Haverlock of Edmonds, WA; daughter, Meri (Patrick) Leach of Long Beach, WA; foster daughter, Sarah (Michael) Juntenen; grandchildren, Shelby, Joseph (Jentry), Samantha (James), Wyatt (Vanessa), Brenden, Isak, and Justin; great-grandchildren, Mitchell, Courtney, Gavin, Chloe, Benjamin, Skyla, Josie, and Jet; great-great-grand daughter, Adeline; and her dear friend, Ann Hajek. A viewing will be held between 1pm and 5pm on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Evergreen Funeral Home, 4504 Broadway, Everett; Gravesite Burial at 10am on Friday, December 20 at Floral Hills Cemetery, 409 Filbert Road, Lynnwood; and a Funeral Memorial Service at Noon on Saturday, December 21 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 2521 Lombard Avenue, Everett. Reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church.





