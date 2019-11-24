Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mildren Anderson. View Sign Service Information Schaefer-Shipman Funeral Home 804 State Ave Marysville , WA 98270-4237 (360)-659-3711 Send Flowers Obituary

Mildren Elann Carr Anderson Mildren Anderson, age 97, of Bellevue, WA, died at home on November 16, 2019. She was born November 7, 1922 to Milford H. Carr and Jessie M. Smathers in Mt. Vernon, WA. Mildren grew up in Marysville, WA, where her father owned Carr's Hardware. She graduated in 1941 from Marysville High and received her BA in Education from Central Washington University in 1945. She was a distinguished student earning a place on the national Who's Who in American Colleges registry. She started her elementary teaching career in Puyallup, WA, and married her high school sweetheart, Ross W. Anderson when he returned from WWII in 1946. The couple moved to Everett, WA, where she continued teaching in Mukilteo. Life in Everett was full raising three children, always supporting their school activities, sports teams, and being a Boy Scout and Camp Fire leader. She was an active member of the Everett United Methodist Church, Lady Elks, and the Everett Golf and Country Club. Her husband's work meant a move to Beaverton, OR, in 1970 and then back to Washington in 1973, settling in Bellevue. She continued her work with children as a volunteer at Seattle Children's Hospital in their recreational therapy department for over 10 years. She was also an active member of Bellevue's Aldersgate United Methodist Church. Mildren excelled in her role as a gracious Homemaker and was known for her hospitality. Her kind, loving, faithful spirit made anyone feel welcome and appreciated in her presence. Her greatest joy and source of pride was taking devoted care of her husband and family. She and Ross traveled extensively, often taking children and grandchildren to much loved destinations as Hawaii, Europe, and Africa. She loved spending time at their Vashon Island beach house, gardening, golfing, and skiing. Mildren is survived by her children: Stephen (Sally) Anderson of Mill Creek, Diane (Steven) Luwe of Vashon, Kristine (Ernst) Peterson of Bellevue; seven grandchildren: Erica Anderson, Alison Anderson, Gretchen Ward, Elizabeth Denning, Jake Luwe, Alex Peterson, Ellen Peterson, and two great grandchildren: Evelyn Ward, Norah Ward. Preceded in death by her beloved husband of 66 years, Ross W. Anderson; step sister, Helen Martin, step brothers, Howard Scott and Bruce Scott. Honoring her wishes, there will be no memorial service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to Seattle Children's Hospital at: Commemorative Giving, Seattle Children's Hospital and Research Foundation, PO Box 5371, Seattle, WA 98145-5005.





