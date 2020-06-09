Milo Nies On Wednesday, May 20, 2020, Milo V. Nies passed away peacefully at the age of 90 years old. Milo was born on November 22, 1929 to Carl and Mary Nies of in Eureka, S.D., He was the eldest of four children. He was a graduate of the University of Washington and served in the Navy from 1951 to 1954. He married his true love Barbara in 1953 and then moved to Mountlake Terrace where they started their family, having two sons, Rodney, and Curtis. Milo worked as an Engineer for many years before he retired and got to enjoy his time with Barbara in their house they loved and traveling to Palm Springs for family visits in the winter. He had a full life and was surrounded by love with a close family including extended family. His favorite hobbies were playing his guitar, teaching his oldest great grandson to play the guitar, fishing, and golfing. Milo was also a lover of old time County Music. There were also many days over the years spent outside by the smoker making sausage. Those were the best times to remember! Sadly, Milo was preceded in his death by his beloved wife Barbara. He is survived by his children Rodney and Curtis, daughter in law Claire, his grandchildren, great grandchildren, his brother Glenn, his sister Donna and several nieces and nephews.For now, we will all have to remember and grieve him individually but soon we will have a Celebration of Milo's life and share our fond memories together.November 22, 1929 - May 20, 2020