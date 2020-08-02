Milton Douglas STARK



Born 4 August 1934, Houston, Texas to Levi Alvin and Sarah Vining (Ballowe) Stark. Died 23 June 2020, Des Moines, Washington.



Survived by three sons, Douglas Rolf Stark (Julie Brown) of Renton, Kurt Evan Stark (Margaret Mason) and Troy Lewis Stark of Everett and two step-children, Kathleen MacLeod (Brown) Hanzeli (Gabriel) of Black Diamond and Douglas Stanton Brown (Becky Adams), four grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.



Predeceased by his parents, his brother, Levi Alvin Stark, Jr. of Houston, Texas, and the love of his life of 38 years, Mabel Winslow (Jennerson) Stark.



Milton was a 1st Lieutenant in the United States Marine Corp, had a BA in Psychology from Rice University and a Master of Science in Combined Sciences from the University



of Mississippi. He taught for five years in the Houston Public Schools and at Tyler Junior College, leaving TJC on principle after a dispute with the dean regarding the mustache policy. He fell in love with the Pacific Northwest after attending summer school here, became an instructor in physics at the newly opened Edmonds College in Lynnwood and rapidly rose to the position of Registrar and Dean of Student Support Services.



Milton is described by his family as a kind, gentle, reserved and loving father and husband and respected for his integrity. He will be greatly missed by his family and those who were fortunate enough to know him. He asked that donations be made to the Greater Northwest Chapter of the Multiple Sclerosis Society, The American Diabetes Association or to a charity of your choosing.



At his request, there will be no services.



