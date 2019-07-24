July 5, 1963 - May 5, 2019 Mitchell Gene Hill, born on July 5, 1963 to Billie Jo Hill and Mary Jean Hill (Bach), passed away suddenly on May 5, 2019. Mitchell leaves behind his son, Andrew John Hill; mom, Mary Jean Hill; and sister, Elizabeth Patrick; along with many loved ones and friends. He is preceded in death by his father, Billie Jo Hill; and son, Shawn Patrick Simons. Mitchell loved life. He was the happiest when he spent time outdoors with family and friends camping and riding his quads. He enjoyed working on cars and riding motorcycles. He loved to draw and play with his dog, Titus. He was a carpenter and roofer and enjoyed building things for other people. Mitchell was a wonderful, easy going soul and will be loved and missed. He touched the lives of each who knew him and will forever be in our hearts. A service will be held July 27, 2019 at Sonshine Society in Everett WA at 1:30 p.m.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on July 24, 2019