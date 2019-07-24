Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mitchell Gene Hill. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

July 5, 1963 - May 5, 2019 Mitchell Gene Hill, born on July 5, 1963 to Billie Jo Hill and Mary Jean Hill (Bach), passed away suddenly on May 5, 2019. Mitchell leaves behind his son, Andrew John Hill; mom, Mary Jean Hill; and sister, Elizabeth Patrick; along with many loved ones and friends. He is preceded in death by his father, Billie Jo Hill; and son, Shawn Patrick Simons. Mitchell loved life. He was the happiest when he spent time outdoors with family and friends camping and riding his quads. He enjoyed working on cars and riding motorcycles. He loved to draw and play with his dog, Titus. He was a carpenter and roofer and enjoyed building things for other people. Mitchell was a wonderful, easy going soul and will be loved and missed. He touched the lives of each who knew him and will forever be in our hearts. A service will be held July 27, 2019 at Sonshine Society in Everett WA at 1:30 p.m.



July 5, 1963 - May 5, 2019 Mitchell Gene Hill, born on July 5, 1963 to Billie Jo Hill and Mary Jean Hill (Bach), passed away suddenly on May 5, 2019. Mitchell leaves behind his son, Andrew John Hill; mom, Mary Jean Hill; and sister, Elizabeth Patrick; along with many loved ones and friends. He is preceded in death by his father, Billie Jo Hill; and son, Shawn Patrick Simons. Mitchell loved life. He was the happiest when he spent time outdoors with family and friends camping and riding his quads. He enjoyed working on cars and riding motorcycles. He loved to draw and play with his dog, Titus. He was a carpenter and roofer and enjoyed building things for other people. Mitchell was a wonderful, easy going soul and will be loved and missed. He touched the lives of each who knew him and will forever be in our hearts. A service will be held July 27, 2019 at Sonshine Society in Everett WA at 1:30 p.m. Published in The Herald (Everett) on July 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close