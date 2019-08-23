Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MJ Donovan-Creamer. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

MJ (Mary Jayne) Donovan-Creamer died peacefully at home on August 13, 2019. It was one year, two months and six days since she had a seizure which was diagnosed to be caused by a brain tumor. She was diagnosed to be terminally ill in March 2019 and was in Hospice care until she died. She is at peace now. MJ was born on April 12, 1945 (same day FDR died) to Hope Silbaugh and George Donovan in Yakima, Washington. She was raised in Mabton, Washington by her mother, where she excelled in school. MJ attended Yakima Community College after high school for a brief period then decided to move to Oakland, California. She met her husband, Robert Creamer at the First Baptist Church in Alameda, California where they both worked with their youth groups. MJ and Bob were married on March 21, 1980 in Alameda and had 39 years together. MJ followed Bob for his engineering career from Alameda California to St. Louis, Missouri to San Diego, California and finally to Everett, Washington where they lived for over 20 years. While in San Diego, MJ graduated from San Diego University with a BS and honors from their Business School. In Everett, MJ was very active in local community and city activities including being the Chair of the Riverside Neighborhood Association, where she oversaw the upgrade to Garfield Park. After working or being in school most of her life, MJ retired in 2014. MJ spent her last years mostly serving in several capacities with the League of Women Voters of Snohomish County, from which she received several awards for her service. She will be cremated; friends are planning to have a life celebration at her home in late September or early October (TBD). In lieu of flowers, please send donations in MJ's name to KSER, Providence Hospice, ( ), Everett Gospel Mission or .



MJ (Mary Jayne) Donovan-Creamer died peacefully at home on August 13, 2019. It was one year, two months and six days since she had a seizure which was diagnosed to be caused by a brain tumor. She was diagnosed to be terminally ill in March 2019 and was in Hospice care until she died. She is at peace now. MJ was born on April 12, 1945 (same day FDR died) to Hope Silbaugh and George Donovan in Yakima, Washington. She was raised in Mabton, Washington by her mother, where she excelled in school. MJ attended Yakima Community College after high school for a brief period then decided to move to Oakland, California. She met her husband, Robert Creamer at the First Baptist Church in Alameda, California where they both worked with their youth groups. MJ and Bob were married on March 21, 1980 in Alameda and had 39 years together. MJ followed Bob for his engineering career from Alameda California to St. Louis, Missouri to San Diego, California and finally to Everett, Washington where they lived for over 20 years. While in San Diego, MJ graduated from San Diego University with a BS and honors from their Business School. In Everett, MJ was very active in local community and city activities including being the Chair of the Riverside Neighborhood Association, where she oversaw the upgrade to Garfield Park. After working or being in school most of her life, MJ retired in 2014. MJ spent her last years mostly serving in several capacities with the League of Women Voters of Snohomish County, from which she received several awards for her service. She will be cremated; friends are planning to have a life celebration at her home in late September or early October (TBD). In lieu of flowers, please send donations in MJ's name to KSER, Providence Hospice, ( ), Everett Gospel Mission or . Published in The Herald (Everett) on Aug. 23, 2019

