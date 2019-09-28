Send Flowers Obituary

April 12, 1945 - August 13, 2019 MJ (Mary Jayne) Donovan-Creamer died peacefully at home on August 13, 2019. It was 1 year, 2 months and 6 days after having a seizure which was diagnosed to be a cancerous brain tumor. MJ's Life Celebration will be held on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, 12:00 (noon) until 8:00p.m. at her home at 2616 Baker Ave., Everett, WA 98201. People are asked to come and share their favorite MJ story and finger foods with others. In lieu of flowers, it is requested that people send donations in MJ's name to KSER, Providence Hospice, ( ), Everett Gospel Mission or their favorite charity.

April 12, 1945 - August 13, 2019 MJ (Mary Jayne) Donovan-Creamer died peacefully at home on August 13, 2019. It was 1 year, 2 months and 6 days after having a seizure which was diagnosed to be a cancerous brain tumor. MJ's Life Celebration will be held on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, 12:00 (noon) until 8:00p.m. at her home at 2616 Baker Ave., Everett, WA 98201. People are asked to come and share their favorite MJ story and finger foods with others. In lieu of flowers, it is requested that people send donations in MJ's name to KSER, Providence Hospice, ( ), Everett Gospel Mission or their favorite charity. Published in The Herald (Everett) on Sept. 28, 2019

