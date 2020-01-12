Mona Claire Clark Mona Claire Clark passed away January 7, 2020, at her home in Snohomish, WA after battling medical issues for several years. She is survived by her husband, Bob, of 43 years; her two sons, Rob and Brett; two granddaughters and one great grandson. Mona was born in Twin Falls, ID, and lived around the state as well as Alaska and Washington. She will be remembered for her love of travel, sewing, cooking and dancing, as well as her family.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Jan. 12, 2020