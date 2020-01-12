Mona Claire Clark

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mona Claire Clark.
Obituary
Send Flowers

Mona Claire Clark Mona Claire Clark passed away January 7, 2020, at her home in Snohomish, WA after battling medical issues for several years. She is survived by her husband, Bob, of 43 years; her two sons, Rob and Brett; two granddaughters and one great grandson. Mona was born in Twin Falls, ID, and lived around the state as well as Alaska and Washington. She will be remembered for her love of travel, sewing, cooking and dancing, as well as her family.
logo
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Jan. 12, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.