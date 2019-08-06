|
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mona Louise (Christoferson) Kummerle.
October 31, 1938 - July 20, 2019 Mona Louise (Christoferson) Kummerle, 80, a native Everett, WA resident, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family, Saturday, July 20, 2019. She was born October 31, 1938 at Providence Hospital in Everett, WA, the second of Elmer and Wilma "Billie" Christoferson's four daughters. Mona grew up in Everett, spending her childhood summers in Mission Beach. While attending the University of Washington, she met her husband of 59 years, William "Bill" Kummerle. Together, they raised five children and were blessed with nine grandchildren. In addition to being a loving mother, Mona was an active member of the community. Every election, you would find her counting and verifying the election votes, working long hours to get the results out as soon as possible. She sang in the church choir, was a member of YLI (Young Ladies Institute), a member of AOK and an Ambassador at Washington Oaks Retirement Community. Mona also volunteered at food banks, at Rotary, the Elks Lodge and the Sno-Isle Blood Bank. In addition, she was a longtime volunteer at the Everett Symphony, ushering many to their seats. Mona enjoyed playing cards, cross-stitching, cruising, traveling and spending time with her grandchildren. Aside from her immediate family, Mona had a circle of longtime close friends that were literally treated as family. Each of these friends, in turn, had families of their own and all shared many outings and trips together. She is survived by her children, Nancy (Chris) Courtney, Della (Doug) Hayden, Paul (Carol) Kummerle, Jimm (Chris) Kummerle and Jo Kummerle; eight grandchildren, Nick (Kaylie), Kelli, Ally, Drake, Jackson, Katie, Logan and Jenna; sisters, Carol Christoferson and Linda Christoferson. Mona was preceded in death by her husband, Bill; sister, Jean; granddaughter, Alisa. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at Immaculate Conception Church, 2501 Hoyt Ave., Everett, WA, Father Joseph Altenhofen, Celebrant. A reception will follow at 2:30 p.m. at Washington Oakes, 1717 Rockefeller Ave., Everett, WA. Cypress Lawn Memorial Park will be Mona's final resting place. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to UW Medicine Advancement, 850 Republican St., C-5, Box 358045, Seattle, WA 98195-8045. Share memories of Mona and sign the online guest register at www.lemleychapel.com.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Aug. 6, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
