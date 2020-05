Or Copy this URL to Share

of my Sister Mona Renee Ricker Lasley June 24, 1955 - May 1, 2005 Another year has come And gone. Your life stopped, But our's goes on. Somehow we must stay Forever strong Thanks for the pennies. It's been 15 years. Still loving and missing you. Your big Sis, Sheila



