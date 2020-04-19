Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Monica Baker. View Sign Service Information M.P. Murphy & Associates Funeral Directors 7464 Arapahoe Rd Ste A-3 Boulder , CO 80303-1500 (303)-530-4111 Send Flowers Obituary

March 9, 1933 - February 27, 2020 Monica Baker passed away in Longmont, CO after succumbing to pneumonia on February 27, 2020. She was 86. Born March 9, 1933 in Craig, CO to parents John and Lillian Sweeney of Maybell, CO. Monica spent her early years on her parents' ranch. After graduating from Moffat County High School in 1951, Monica earned an Associate Degree in Business from University of Denver. She then moved to Los Angeles, CA with several high-school friends and worked as an accountant. Monica returned to Colorado where she met Wilbur "Bake" Baker, fell in love and was married February 19, 1958 in Tulsa, Ok. The Bakers owned several small businesses in Colorado before moving to Arlington, WA. where Monica worked as an office manager and, later, as a real estate agent. She also engaged in real-estate development. Sadly, Bake died in 1998, and Monica moved to Mesa, AZ in 1999 to be close to her sister, Colleen. In 2016, health issues required Monica to be moved back to Colorado to spend her final years near her brother Jason. Monica was predeceased by her husband, Bake Baker; sister, Colleen Haigh; brothers, John Sweeney and Edward Sweeney; and parents, John and Lillian Sweeney. She is survived by her brother, Jason Sweeney and wife Sandra, of Boulder, CO, as well as five nieces and two nephews. Monica enjoyed life, loved her family and was a very giving person. Monica never met a stranger; she was exceptionally outgoing, friendly and approachable to anyone and everyone. She loved and raised many different animals throughout her life, including dogs, llamas and horses. You can take the girl out of the country, but you can't take the country out of the girl, right? The family will miss Monica's sweet nature and all the laughs they shared together, and they thank you all for your kind remembrances and heartfelt thoughts. A private family burial will be held at Craig (Fairview) Cemetery, 630 Ashley Rd., Craig, CO., July 10, 2020 3:00 P.M. M.P. Murphy & Associates are in charge of arrangements. For online messages to the family visit



Published in The Herald (Everett) on Apr. 19, 2020

