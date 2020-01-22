Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Monica J. Horn. View Sign Service Information Schaefer-Shipman Funeral Home 804 State Ave Marysville , WA 98270-4237 (360)-659-3711 Send Flowers Obituary

Monica Jean Horn Monica Jean Horn, age 44, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, January 13, 2020, in Everett. WA. She was born on September 2, 1975 in Seattle to Doreen "Raney" Horn and Steve Hammond. Monica attended Edmonds Community College as well as college in Saskatchewan, Canada where she adopted the use of the word "eh". Monica married her true love, Adam Guffey on April 20, 2010 in a romantic Las Vegas adventure. She became a Property Manager for Williams Investment. There she displayed her warmth, kindness, and knack for solving problems. Monica lived her life to the fullest through the simplest pleasures; spending time with family and friends, cooking and spending time with her nieces and nephews. Monica had an uncanny ability to reach people in a deep and positive way. Monica is survived by her husband, Adam; son, Kaelin; parents: Doreen and Steve (Cathy); sisters: Stephany (Sherrie), Jamie (Levi), Shawna (Tommy); brothers, Steve (Xamara), Nick (Dalia), Travis; nieces: Shayden, Emma, Bella, Jordan, Brooke, Zoe, Brianna; and nephews: Jeremy, Drew, Jeffery, Bradley, Ethan; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Family, friends, and others whose lives Monica touched are invited to attend a day of visitation from 1-5 pm on Friday, January 24, 2020, to reminisce, grieve, support each other and share stories. Services for Monica's Celebration of life will be held Saturday at 2 pm at Schaefer-Shipman Funeral Home, 804 State Ave, Marysville, WA. Reception to follow.





