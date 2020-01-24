Monica Jean Horn Sept. 2, 1975-Jan. 13, 2020 Monica Jean Horn, age 44, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, January 13, 2020, in Everett. WA. Family, friends, and others whose lives Monica touched are invited to attend a day of visitation from 1-5 pm on Friday, January 24, 2020, to reminisce, grieve, support each other and share stories. Services for Monica's Celebration of life will be held Saturday at 2 pm at Schaefer-Shipman Funeral Home, 804 State Ave, Marysville, WA. Reception to follow.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Jan. 24, 2020