Monte Owens
1931 - 2020
Monte passed away on August 17th at his residence Washington Oakes of natural causes. Monte was born in Zillah, Wa December 29, 1931.

He was married to Carole Wall in 1953 and had 4 children together. Monte is survived by daughter Josee Lauritzen (Conrad), son Craig Owens (Veronica) and sons Marty Owens & Greg Owens, both deceased. He leaves 7 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and 1 great great granson.

He has joined both his Mother & Father Bob & Ferol Owens in Heaven

December 29, 1931 - August 17, 2020

Published in The Herald (Everett) from Sep. 13 to Sep. 14, 2020.
