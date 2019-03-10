Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Morgan John Richman. View Sign

April 16, 1973 to Feb. 28, 2019 Morgan Richman of Lynnwood, WA, passed away suddenly on February 28, 2019. He was born in Seattle and raised in Edmonds, WA, attending Mariner High. He had careers as a Meat Cutter for Albertsons, Real Estate Appraiser for Bellwether Appraisal and finally as a Quality Inspector for Boeing in the 777 Wing Majors/Laydown Division for the past many years. There is so much to say but there are no words that will ever be enough to express our pride in him as our son and, as he grew into a man, or the love, joy and hysterical laughter he brought into our lives. We know he knew it because we told him every day. He filled up our hearts, was the air we breathed and the light that shined on us. He was a kind, loving soul and because of that, we miss him more that can be imagined, but also, because of that we will find our hearts and air and light again as we know that is what he would want of us, and for his close and loving friends. We celebrate being lucky enough to have had him in our lives as long as we did. To quote his Aunt Janice "I loved that we were able to spend time and reconnect with Morgan over Christmas. He was the whole package, kind and smart and easy to talk to and so handsome. And you could tell you were close and he was a good son. Which only makes it harder, I'm sure." Morgan has touched many lives with his easy charm, wit, humor, sensitivity and realness. He is leaving a world of close and wonderful friends and is survived by his parents, Penné and Jim Richman; his sister, Janeen Richman, her husband, Rolf Farmer, niece, Zoe Farmer, nephew, Logan Farmer and many aunts, uncles and cousins. A dear friend sent this saying "Grief never ends . . . but it changes. It's a passage, not a place to stay. Grief is not a sign of weakness, nor a lack of faith. It is the price of love." And oh, how Morgan is still loved! A private gathering of friends and family will be planned at a later date.



