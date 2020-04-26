February 11, 1938 - April 9, 2020 Morris Gaylord Baker Sr. passed away peacefully at home on April 9, 2020. Morris was born February 11, 1938 in Grand Rapids, Minnesota and grew up on Whidbey Island until he joined the Air Force. He served at Fort Laughlin in Texas where he met the love of his life Margarita Baker, who passed away in 2016. He was preceded in death his brother's and sister's, Lyle, Lyla, Cliff, Vera and he is survived by his brother, Norman and all his 10 children, Ron, Marla, James, Bruce, Lorna, Frank, Morris, Allan, David, and Celena. He also was blessed with numerous grand children, great grand children. He will be laid to rest with his parents, Asa and Effie at Bayview Cemetary on Whidbey Island at his request.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Apr. 26, 2020