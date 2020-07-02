He found joy in generosity



A devoted husband, father, grandfather, great- grandfather, uncle & friend, Morris O'Dell Grout was born January 17, 1924 in Laramie, Wy to Cleo & Harold Ellsworth Grout and passed away June 22, 2020.



Dad's family moved to Lynden when he was a boy of 4, he graduated Class President with the Class of 1941. He began at Washington State College as an Ag-major but left after the assault on Pearl Harbor. He enlisted in the USCG, serving around the world as a radioman. Dad returned to WSC where he received his pharmacy degree and met the love of his life, Joan Lindberg. They were married 62 years at Mom's passing in 2010. Morrie & Joan owned and operated the Marysville Rexall pharmacy and raised six children.



While Dad joyously reunites with Mom, he will be deeply missed by his sister, Dorothea Francisco of Lynden, his 5 sons and daughters-in-law; Bill (Kristin) of Half Moon Bay, CA; Gary (Lucy) of Kingston; Jack (Joanne) of Ephrata; Dave (Janice) of Port Orchard; Doug (Sally) of Port Orchard; and daughter Donna Foss (Ron) of Marysville; eighteen grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren.



Dad also leaves behind his very special friends Jack & Kathy Yoder, Mary Kirkland (who we will always be grateful for her "Tuesdays with Morrie" in the last few weeks)



The family wants to convey their heartfelt thanks to friends, neighbors, dental/medical staff and our grocery gals who loved and cared for Dad nearly as much as we did. You know who you are.



A celebration of Morrie's life will be coordinated at a later date. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy are welcomed.



