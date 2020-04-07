Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Muriel C. Allen. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

May 13, 2020 - Mar. 25, 2020 Muriel Carolyn Allen, born Muriel Bradshaw on May 13, 1922 in Mount Vernon WA, passed on March 25, 2020 in Bothell, WA. Muriel grew up with her younger sister Kathleen (Cappy) and helped her parents with their dairy farm on Bradshaw Road in Mount Vernon. She graduated from Mount Vernon High School in 1939, with frequently self reported straight A's, and went on to Seattle College (now University), graduating in 1944 with a B.S. in Nursing. Her family can be traced to pre-revolutionary New England where they were loyalists who relocated to Nova Scotia. She was a member of the Washington Pioneers. Muriel married Vernon D. Allen, in October, 1943. During the war, Muriel worked as a nurse at Swedish Hospital in Seattle. When Vern returned from service in England they made their home in Bremerton where her sons Thomas, (1948) and Vernon (1950) were born. They moved to Portland in 1951 where their son Charles (1952) was born. The family moved to Seattle in 1953 and then to a home they built in Lake Forest Park in 1956 where they lived until 1988. Muriel was a devoted and active member of the Lake Forest Park Presbyterian church, a Den Mother for Scout Troop 348, and was active in the Shoreline School District PTA. She was a loving and caring mom always making after school cookies for all the kids who came over to play basketball on their backyard court. Her family enjoyed camping. Following Vern's retirement in 1973 they became avid Rv'ers, ultimately visiting 49 states, most Canadian provinces and Mexico in their motor homes over the next 25 years. Muriel was preceded in death by her husband, Vern; and is survived by her sons, Thomas Vernon (Stephanie) and Charles (Marla); her sister, Cappy Robinson; six grandchildren; six great grandchildren; and many extended family members and friends from all our generations. She will be missed not only for her wonderful sense of humor, but also her positive belief of the best in all of us.



May 13, 2020 - Mar. 25, 2020 Muriel Carolyn Allen, born Muriel Bradshaw on May 13, 1922 in Mount Vernon WA, passed on March 25, 2020 in Bothell, WA. Muriel grew up with her younger sister Kathleen (Cappy) and helped her parents with their dairy farm on Bradshaw Road in Mount Vernon. She graduated from Mount Vernon High School in 1939, with frequently self reported straight A's, and went on to Seattle College (now University), graduating in 1944 with a B.S. in Nursing. Her family can be traced to pre-revolutionary New England where they were loyalists who relocated to Nova Scotia. She was a member of the Washington Pioneers. Muriel married Vernon D. Allen, in October, 1943. During the war, Muriel worked as a nurse at Swedish Hospital in Seattle. When Vern returned from service in England they made their home in Bremerton where her sons Thomas, (1948) and Vernon (1950) were born. They moved to Portland in 1951 where their son Charles (1952) was born. The family moved to Seattle in 1953 and then to a home they built in Lake Forest Park in 1956 where they lived until 1988. Muriel was a devoted and active member of the Lake Forest Park Presbyterian church, a Den Mother for Scout Troop 348, and was active in the Shoreline School District PTA. She was a loving and caring mom always making after school cookies for all the kids who came over to play basketball on their backyard court. Her family enjoyed camping. Following Vern's retirement in 1973 they became avid Rv'ers, ultimately visiting 49 states, most Canadian provinces and Mexico in their motor homes over the next 25 years. Muriel was preceded in death by her husband, Vern; and is survived by her sons, Thomas Vernon (Stephanie) and Charles (Marla); her sister, Cappy Robinson; six grandchildren; six great grandchildren; and many extended family members and friends from all our generations. She will be missed not only for her wonderful sense of humor, but also her positive belief of the best in all of us. Published in The Herald (Everett) on Apr. 7, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close