Myra L. Wolff Oct. 29, 1940 - Jan. 11, 2020 Myra "Midge" Wolff went to be with her Lord Jesus Christ Saturday evening, January 11, 2020, in Gold Canyon, AZ. She was surrounded by the love of her husband, Monte, and children, Julie, Monte Lee II, and Kathleen. Midge was truly an angel on earth and we are all so much richer from having the honor of knowing her. She possessed an inner glow that radiated through her warm and beautiful eyes, her unbounded love of others, whether friend or stranger, human or just one of God's smallest creatures. Her love was genuine, constant, and without guile. Although childlike in her open giving of herself, she possessed the miraculous gift of never seeking attention, thanks, or adulation. She was the most genuine soul – and friend – that you could ever hope to meet. Midge was born Myra Louise Larsen on October 29, 1940, in Everett, WA to Ralph and Burdena "Bernie" Larsen. She graduated from Everett High in 1958. Midge and Monte met and went steady for four years until their marriage at Trinity Lutheran Church on June 27, 1959. Their first daughter, Julie, was born the following year while they were stationed at Ft. Mason in San Francisco. Their son, Monte Lee, and Kathleen followed. That formed an Army family, tethered and loved by Midge, the true matriarch. After retirement, they moved to Mukilteo, WA where Midge, unhesitatingly, assumed the arduous task of legal secretary to her husband while never missing a beat as mom, wife, and inspiration to all. After they retired in 2008 to live in Gold Canyon, she continued her love and curiosity of everything from astronomy and the study of all kinds of desert critters to her never-failing love and devotion to her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. To say that she will be missed is a profound understatement. To be in her presence was to be near true perfection. She is survived by her sister, Lois Vasquez; and brother, Ron (Nancy) Larsen, both of Everett; children: Julie Spangler (Bob Bowling) of Freeland, WA; Monte Wolff of Greenbank, AK; and Kathleen (Kristin) Anderson-Wolff of Gilbert, AZ. She also leaves five grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and many friends and family whose lives were touched by her grace and hospitality. In lieu of flowers, Midge respectfully requested donations to the . A memorial service will be held in Everett on April 18, 2020, at 1:00 p.m., at her lifelong church, Trinity Lutheran. We've lost, while heaven has gained, this special angel.



