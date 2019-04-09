Myrna Gullette passed away April 4, 2019 at the age of 79. A lifelong resident of Snohomish County, was born in Everett, WA, to Dwaine and Luella Watkins ] Beidler. She leaves her sister and brother-in-law, Sydney and Ken Gordon of Whidbey Island, WA; children, Kim, Lauren and Robin of Snohomish, WA, And Dwayne of Las Vegas, NV. She also leaves numerous nieces and nephews, grand-children and great grand-children. A celebration of life will be announced at a future date. We miss you sister, mom, nanny and grandma!!!!
|
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Apr. 9, 2019