Myrna D. Gullette

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Myrna D. Gullette.

Myrna Gullette passed away April 4, 2019 at the age of 79. A lifelong resident of Snohomish County, was born in Everett, WA, to Dwaine and Luella Watkins ] Beidler. She leaves her sister and brother-in-law, Sydney and Ken Gordon of Whidbey Island, WA; children, Kim, Lauren and Robin of Snohomish, WA, And Dwayne of Las Vegas, NV. She also leaves numerous nieces and nephews, grand-children and great grand-children. A celebration of life will be announced at a future date. We miss you sister, mom, nanny and grandma!!!!
logo
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Apr. 9, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.