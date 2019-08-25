Guest Book View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 3:30 PM Imagine Children's Museum 1502 Wall Street Everett , WA View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

Myrna Lee Overstreet Myrna Lee Overstreet, of Everett, WA, passed away on August 19, 2019 at the age of 82. She lived a vibrant and most meaningful life, one full of great memories. Born in Klamath Falls, Oregon on April 4, 1937, to Rello and Viola Pierson, they moved to Everett in 1946. During her freshman year at Washington State College, Myrna met the love of her life, Robert Bruce Overstreet, to whom she would be married for 58 years until his passing. Myrna was active in high school, serving in the Everett High School's Seagals and as Vice President of the Senior Class of 1954. At WSC, Myrna was a member of the Gamma Phi Beta sorority and graduated in 1958. She and Bob married that summer and upon completion of a military assignment, they moved to Snohomish County where they spent the rest of their lives. An educator at various schools early in her career, Myrna eventually ended up teaching sewing for 18 years at Everett Junior College. She was a strong advocate for early childhood development, playing an instrumental role in starting and supporting for many years an educational co-op program in Marysville, along with teaching Early Childhood classes at EJC. Service to the community was always one of Myrna's hallmarks. She served as a member of various boards: Providence, Campfire (LouDenny Award recipient), Everett High's Blue & Gold Club, Children's Museum, Zonta, United Way (President), Deaconess Children's Services (President), Assistance League, Community Health Center, Music4Life, Little Red Schoolhouse, Everett Symphony, and Marysville United Methodist (Worship Chair). Her vision of what the Everett community needed resulted in such signature mainstays as Providence's Festival of Trees, the Evergreen Community Orchestra, and the Imagine Children's Museum. She also was a stalwart in the philanthropic Everett Book Club for over 40 years. It is fair to say that between Myrna and her husband, they worked tirelessly to improve the local community. While civic commitment was important to Myrna, spending time with her family brought her the greatest joy. She was a regular spectator at her grandchildren's activities, took her children and grandchildren on various excursions, and hosted countless family gatherings at the Mission Beach cabin, including the annual 4th of July celebration with the Lane family. Myrna is survived by her children, Jill (Gil) McKinnie, Bruce Overstreet, Amy (Bill) Burton, and Jeff (Tammy) Overstreet; grandchildren, Shane (Stephanie) McKinnie, Jaclyn (Todd) Christianson, Katie McKinnie, Mattson Overstreet, Evan Overstreet, Caroline Overstreet, Maggie (Matt) Merluzzi, Molly Burton, Billy Burton, Jake Burton, and Logan Overstreet; great grandchildren Connor, Maggie, Carson, and Howard. She is also survived by her sister, Janice (Bill) Rucker, numerous nieces and nephews and Jenny Overstreet. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 3:30 pm on Monday, August 26, 2019 at Imagine Children's Museum (1502 Wall Street, Everett, Washington). In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Blue and Gold Club of Everett High



