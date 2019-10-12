I lost my beloved husband, Myron A. Crosby, who went to heaven to join his mom on October 7, 2019. He leaves behind his wife, Sheila, of 44 years; seven children: Lance, Shane, Matthew, Cayla, Chris, Carlie, Jorden and their spouses; seven grandchildren and one great- granddaughter. Myron also leaves behind one brother, and three sisters, seven brothers-in-law, and one sister-in-law, numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Please join us in a Celebration of Life in the spring, date to be determined.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Oct. 12, 2019