Myron Albert Koeplin Dec. 6, 1936 - Nov. 23, 2019 Myron Albert Koeplin was born December 6, 1936, to George and Mabel Koeplin in Millersville, MN. He passed away peacefully November 23, 2019, at his home in Marysville, WA. Myron grew up in Fergus Falls, MN. He married Verna L. Toso in 1958. He was a member of the Minnesota National Guard. He worked at Fergus Bottling Works until moving to Portland, OR, in 1966. He then worked at West Coast Wire Rope & Rigging, and moved to Seattle with the company, starting as a rigger and then being promoted to sales, management, and finally vice president. Myron had many hobbies he enjoyed during his lifetime, including boating, fishing, golfing, bowling, camping, gardening, traveling, and snowmobiling. After retiring from West Coast, he and Verna moved to Marysville, WA. He was active in senior league bowling at Strawberry Lanes for many years. He enjoyed his Thursday morning men's Bible study group meetings. He loved visiting with friends, family, and neighbors. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Clifford Koeplin; sister, Lois Peterson; brother-in-law, Roger Toso; and baby daughter, Debra Kay Koeplin. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Verna; son, Steven (Bridget) Koeplin; daughter, Lisa (Kurt) Oakland; daughter, Amy (John) Culley; grandchildren, Nicole (Kevin) Beck; Kaitlin and Alex Koeplin; Madison and Gracie Oakland; Elias, Levi, and Calista Culley; Maxwell (Stephanie) Shoemake; Mitchell Shoemake; Jaleena Jacobs; great-grandsons, Jackson and Landon Beck; niece, Dani Thibodeaux; niece and nephew, Kimberly and Allen Toso; sister-in-law, Barbara Toso; and numerous other beloved extended family members. Memorial service to be held at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Marysville, Saturday, December 14, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., 7215 51st Ave NE, Marysville, WA. Memorials can be made in Myron's honor to the Bethlehem Lutheran Church Memorial Fund, or the .
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Dec. 8, 2019