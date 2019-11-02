January 8, 1932-October 18, 2019 Myron Wayne Crow passed away peacefully at home on October 18, 2019 at the age of 87. Myron was born January 8, 1932 in Livermore, CA to Wayne and Ednabelle Crow. He graduated from Tracy Union High School in 1950. He attended UC Berkley for two and one half years, then completed his B.S. degree in Military Science at the University of Omaha. In 1953 Myron entered the US Air Force becoming a fighter pilot where he heroically received the Distinguished Flying Cross while in combat and The Air Medal while participating in an aerial fight. He served for 23 years in various leaderships roles including squadron commander and staff officer. His tours included seven years in Europe and one in Southeast Asia. He completed 255 combat missions in Vietnam and retired in 1976 as a Lt. Colonel. The next several years he became a real estate broker in Everett, WA. Myron was married to Judy Sesby Crow for 35 years. They resided in the Puget Sound, WA area until moving to Boise, ID in 2007. His wife, Judy passed away in 2015. He is survived by his son, Steven Crow of Pagosa Springs, CO; daughter, Karla Kuriel and husband, Jeff of Huntington Beach, CA; stepson, Don Gibbons and wife, Hadley of Seattle, WA; brother, Dr. Ken Crow of Merced, CA; brother, Jerry Crow of Fairbanks, AK; as well as six grandchildren. At Myron's request, there will be no public service. Memorials may be made to: The Little White Church on the Hill Cemetery Fund, PO Box 100, Silvana, WA 98287. Remembrances may be left for the family at www.AccentFuneral.com Arrangements are under the care of Accent Funeral Home and Cremation, Meridian, ID.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Nov. 2, 2019