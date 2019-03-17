Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Myrtle Louise Hegel Little Lorenzo. View Sign

Myrtle Louise Hegel Little Lorenzo passed away peacefully in her sleep on March 8, 2019. She was preceded to Heaven by her mother, father, two younger sisters and two husbands. Myrtle grew up in California but graduated from high school in Washington State in 1945. She graduated from St. Luke's School of Nursing in 1948 and worked as a registered nurse for over 30 years in Seattle and Everett, WA. Myrtle retired in 1992 and was widowed in 2002. Myrtle is survived by four daughters, Jane (Little) Glasgow, Diane (Little) Baxter, Laura Lynn Little and Mary (Little) Lund; and three grandsons. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 2936 Rockefeller Avenue, Everett, WA 98201.



