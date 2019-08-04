Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nadine M. Coatney. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary





Nadine Mae (Foster) Coatney Born May 3, 1923 in Vale, Oregon to Ernest and Laura Foster. Nadine left us Monday, July 29, 2019 while living at Avalon Care Center in Federal Way, Washington. When Nadine was 13 years old her family, mom, dad and sister, Lola moved to Los Altos, California. Nadine attended high school at Mountain View High School where she also graduated from in 1941. After high school she attended nursing school in San Jose, California then on to Letterman's General Hospital at the Presidio in San Francisco during WWII, nursing wounded soldiers during the war. After the war she worked at Santa Clara County Hospital in San Jose, California. Nadine met her future husband (John Coatney, deceased) while at Mountain View High School. After the war ended they were married in Mountain View. Nadine and John have five children, 14 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. In 1965 Nadine and John moved to Maryland where John worked. In 1968 they moved to Everett, Washington for John's work. Soon after making their home on Camano Island, Washington. Nadine worked as the Director of Nurses at Josephine Sunset Nursing/ Assisted Home for eight years in Stanwood, Washington. After leaving Josephine Sunset she traveled Stanwood, Camano Island areas helping and caring for senior citizens for many years. Nadine was a life long member of the Independent Order of Odd Fellows/ Rebekahs. After John retired they traveled the United States. Nadine enjoyed sewing and spending time with her family and friends. Nadine's husband, John preceded her in death 2011. There will be a gravesite service Monday, August 5, 2019 at 1:00 at the Camano Island Lutheran Cemetery. Published in The Herald (Everett) on Aug. 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

