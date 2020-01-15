Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nanci Lee. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Nanci Jane Gockley Lee May 17, 1936-December 19, 2019 Nanci Jane Gockley Lee, age 83, passed away December 19, 2019. Nanci was born on May 17, 1936, in Poulsbo WA, delivered by her father, Clyde Isaac Gockley (Bernice Kellner Gockley). She attended Central Kitsap High School before moving to Seattle. She and her former husband, Curt (Barbara) Greer, had four daughters: Lisa (Mike) Wandler, Sheila Dorst, Deirdre Greer and Daphne (Dow) Brandley. Deirdre preceded her in death. Nanci met her friend and lifetime love, David Lee, at Scott Paper Company. They welcomed a daughter, Sylvia (Romes) LeRahl. David brought two children of his own to the marriage, David (Deanna) Lee and Anita (Mike) Lundeen. Nanci was a fiery, fiesty woman with a passion for learning. After retiring as a lab technician, she and Dave opened a travel agency. She wrote of her adventures, emphasizing the connections that we have all over the world. Nanci used to say, "I think of the world as my flowerpot. The flowers are our children, and their very special partners. The buds are our delightful grandchildren." Nanci will be missed by all those she touched with her love. In addition to her loving children, and her husband, Nanci leaves behind her sister, Helen (Drew) Daly and their family. Her spirit lives in us all.



Nanci Jane Gockley Lee May 17, 1936-December 19, 2019 Nanci Jane Gockley Lee, age 83, passed away December 19, 2019. Nanci was born on May 17, 1936, in Poulsbo WA, delivered by her father, Clyde Isaac Gockley (Bernice Kellner Gockley). She attended Central Kitsap High School before moving to Seattle. She and her former husband, Curt (Barbara) Greer, had four daughters: Lisa (Mike) Wandler, Sheila Dorst, Deirdre Greer and Daphne (Dow) Brandley. Deirdre preceded her in death. Nanci met her friend and lifetime love, David Lee, at Scott Paper Company. They welcomed a daughter, Sylvia (Romes) LeRahl. David brought two children of his own to the marriage, David (Deanna) Lee and Anita (Mike) Lundeen. Nanci was a fiery, fiesty woman with a passion for learning. After retiring as a lab technician, she and Dave opened a travel agency. She wrote of her adventures, emphasizing the connections that we have all over the world. Nanci used to say, "I think of the world as my flowerpot. The flowers are our children, and their very special partners. The buds are our delightful grandchildren." Nanci will be missed by all those she touched with her love. In addition to her loving children, and her husband, Nanci leaves behind her sister, Helen (Drew) Daly and their family. Her spirit lives in us all. Published in The Herald (Everett) on Jan. 15, 2020

