Nancy Elaine (Fadenrecht) Grant passed from this world on December 4, 2019 at 4:15 am. She was born on November 5, 1950 in Bluffton, Ohio and spent her young years moving throughout the Midwest with her family, before settling in Ellensburg, Washington in 1963. She attended Ellensburg High School and Central Washington University, and later owned and operated a family catering company with her husband. Nancy was a free-spirited woman, mother, and friend. Her loved ones always knew that everything she said, was spoken directly from her soul and with genuine authenticity. In high school and college, she played the violin and piano in the youth orchestras, later shifting her focus to raising her family with her husband. Nancy's family was her entire world, and she was known for supporting and mentoring the young adults in her life - understanding too well how much of a transitional period it can be. She is survived by her husband of 38 years, Clyde Grant; two daughters, Sonia Latham and Laura Grant, two sons, Eddie and George Grant, six grandchildren, and three siblings and their respective families: Janice Mirro, Beverly Badger, and James Fadenrecht. Your prayers and condolences are greatly appreciated. A service will be held at 11:00am on Wednesday December 18, 2019 at Evergreen Cemetery in Everett, Washington. Please add a memory at: www.evergreen-fh.com
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Dec. 11, 2019