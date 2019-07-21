Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nancy J. Coverdale. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Nancy Coverdale Our mom, Nancy Jane Coverdale, became an Angel the evening of June 16, 2019 with her three beloved children by her side. She was born on July 9, 1936 to Robert and Rosemary Moore in Pittsburgh, PA, and leaves her three children to lead her family she began 60 years ago: Shawn Ross (Keith), Clive Coverdale (Mikiko) and Shari Coverdale along with her seven grandchildren and six great grandchildren with her seventh great granddaughter due to arrive any day. She graduated from Roosevelt High School attending Seattle University with her early career choice in the medical field and happily retired from Lake Connor Park at the age of 70. She resided in the Woodinville and Lake Stevens, WA, areas while raising her family. Her greatest passion was her family-she was a fabulous Grandma, Great Grandma (GiGi) and devoted mom. She was a saver of all things she cherished and she loved penguins, coffee, gummi bears and seafood! She loved her family gatherings which diminished over the last 12 years when her health began to fail but her faith remained steady and true and she always wore a smile! You earned your Angel wings momma and we will celebrate you with family and loved ones at a memorial in your honor this month. In addition to immediate family mom also leaves her two nephews, her brother-in-law and their families. She was preceded in death by her parents, her stepdaughter, Kim and her beloved sister, Arlene Lawrence. We love you so very much mom! "You are our sunshine – our only sunshine!" We give special thanks to Quilceda Creek Manor Adult Family Home and all the staff and to A Sacred Moment Funeral Services. Fly like an Eagle, like a Free bird on your Stairway to Heaven Momma! Published in The Herald (Everett) on July 21, 2019

