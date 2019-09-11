Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nancy Jean Lowery. View Sign Service Information Memorial service Trinity Episcopal Church 2301 Hoyt Everett , WA View Map Send Flowers Obituary





Nancy Jean Lowery passed away on August 23, 2019. She was born October 2, 1926 in South Gate, CA, to parents, Emil and Lois Hodson. She was preceded in death by her husband, Norm Lowery; father, Emil, mother, Lois, and brother, Richard. She leaves behind her sons, Norm (Debbie), Mike (Gail), and Tom (Mary), as well as her grandchildren, Kelly Pollestad (Justin), Scott Lowery (Sherah), RJ Lowery, Jill Lowery, Geoff Lowery (Jesse), Nate Lowery (Elissa), and Alena Lane (Jason); great grandchildren, Nolan and Brock Pollestad, Ruby and Cooper Lowery, Willa and Aurelia Lowery, and Eloise Lane. Nancy was an incredible wife, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother and great grandmother. She will be missed by her entire family and anyone who was lucky enough to meet her. She had an unwavering and unconditional love for and faith in her family and always saw you as you wish you could become. She had infinite patience well beyond any measure of logic. She was simply the best person I have ever known. She was strong, loving, independent, 100% honest with an unshakeable belief in her family, her country and her Cougars. She was an incredibly strong person as evidenced by her three successful survivals of three separate cancers in her life, the first diagnosis coming in 1978 when the doctor gave her six months to live. He just missed by 51 years. As our dad often reminded his three sons, "She's tougher than all four of us put together." She was an avid reader, reading an average of a book per week right up until she went into the hospital for the last time in early August. She was a great conversationalist and was never averse to giving her strong opinions on politics, especially recently. She was also a great listener and was always available to any and all family members. You always felt better about the world and yourself after spending time with her. At 92 she was active on her Macintosh computer, texting on her smartphone and reading her Kindle daily. She used modern technology to share in the joys of her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Our family would like to extend our deepest appreciation to her personal physician, Dr. Oana Marcu of The Everett Clinic, Bothell as well as to the amazing staff at Providence Hospice Care Center at the Colby campus. Each and every member treated our mother as if she were their own mother, and we can't thank you all enough. The memorial service will be held at her beloved Trinity Episcopal Church at 2301 Hoyt in Everett, Washington on Saturday, October 19, 2019. The time is to be determined and will be posted in the Herald the week previous. In lieu of flowers, please send any donations to the Hospice Care Center - Colby Campus, 1321 Colby Ave., A wing, 8th Floor Everett, WA 98201. Published in The Herald (Everett) on Sept. 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

