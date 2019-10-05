Nancy K. Coffell (Howard)

Service Information
Evergreen Funeral Home and Cemetery
4504 Broadway
Everett, WA
98203
(425)-252-2244
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
1:00 PM
Light in the Valley Community Church
8455 Main St.
Peshastin, WA
Interment
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
Evergreen Cemetery
Everett, WA
Obituary
July 13, 1934-September 30, 2019 She was born on July 13, 1934. She passed peacefully with her family by her side on September 30, 2019 from complications of Alzheimer's Disease. The disease took her memory and eventually her life. Nancy is preceded in death by her husband, Donald Coffell (Don) (1996); and her son, James (Jim) Coffell (2010). She is survived by her children, Laurene Vigoren of Mount Vernon, WA; Jerald (Jerry) Coffell (spouse, Stella) of Everett, WA; Pamela (Pam) Coffell (spouse, Eric Beaver) of Cashmere, WA; and daughter-in-law, Tammy Coffell; along with numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and extended family. There will be a celebration of life for family and friends at Light in the Valley Community Church, 8455 Main St., Peshastin, WA, on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. with a reception to follow at Pamela's nearby home. Nancy will be interred at 1:00 p.m., Monday October 14, 2019 at Evergreen Cemetery, in Everett. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to in tribute of Nancy.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Oct. 5, 2019
