Nancy Marie Churchill Lowell February 2, 1947 - March 10, 2020 The vivacious, spirted, joyful, sometimes eccentric and very much loved Nancy Marie Churchill Lowell passed away on March 10, 2020 at Providence Regional Medical Center in Everett, WA. Nancy was born on February 2, 1947 in Longview, WA and grew up along the beautiful Columbia River in St. Helens, OR. Nancy cherished being on or near the water, either on a boat or near the ocean. She was fun-loving and bright making everyone smile who knew with her. Nancy graduated from St. Helens Senior High School as Valedictorian of her class of 1965. She attended Oregon State University undergraduate, and then to nursing school at the University of Oregon. Then getting married, having two kids and living in Okinawa, Japan and Walnut Creek, CA, all put her on a new path. Her first marriage to John Churchill found her settling in Edmonds, WA for two decades, where her kids grew up, and then her second marriage to Les Lowell found her way to Ebey Island in Everett and living on and around a tug boat on the Union "Steamboat" Slough the next two decades, where she loved. She went back to school at the University of Washington in the early 1980's and finished her degree in Dietetics. This brought her to Providence Regional Medical Center Everett, where she worked for 37 years up to the present, and where she lived her last breath. She was very passionate at what she did and proud to call herself a Registered Dietitian and Certified Diabetes Educator, helping thousands of people over the years. Anyone who knew Nancy well will miss her love for Japanese food, and her obsession with putting ice in her white wine. Nancy is survived by two children, who she was lovingly devoted to: Scott Churchill (spouse, Noel Caraig) and Lisa Travis (spouse, Perry Travis). She has four grandsons: Jordan, Caleb, Joshua and Nathan who were her pride and joy. She also is survived by her sister, Karen Cox (spouse, Rob Cox). Nancy was preceded in death by her loving sister, Julie Howell along with her father, Kenneth Preston Howell Jr. and mother, Muriel Edna Foster. A memorial will be held in her honor at a later date, once the global crisis subsides. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to her passion of Diabetes Education (www.diabetes.org/donate) or to help find a Cure for Stomach Cancer (www.nostomachforcancer.org/get-involved/donate). Published in The Herald (Everett) on Mar. 22, 2020





