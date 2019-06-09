Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nancy Noele Thomas. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

December 22, 1959-May 29, 2019 Nancy Noele Thomas of Port Townsend, WA, passed peacefully with her family by her side on Wednesday, May 29, 2019. Nancy was born in Bellingham, WA on December 22, 1959 to Frances "Frankie" Hamel and Charles Thomas. Nancy had a passion for gardening and an artistic view on all aspects of life. She was a gifted hair stylist, an outstanding friend, and a phenomenal mother, sister, daughter, and wife. Her ability to demonstrate compassion and strength was immeasurable, and to all who knew her, she was a continuous source of wisdom and support. She is survived by her loving husband, Stephen Jambor; three children, Kaylie, Kimberlie, and Kevin; three grandbabies, Averie, Mason, and Bryson; siblings, Lars and Donna; and a large extended family. May she rest in peace, and may we always find her in the flowers that bloom. A celebration of life will be held at her brother, Lars' home in Port Townsend on Saturday, June 29, 2019 from noon until 3:00 p.m. The address is 640 Adams Street. All friends and family are welcome.



December 22, 1959-May 29, 2019 Nancy Noele Thomas of Port Townsend, WA, passed peacefully with her family by her side on Wednesday, May 29, 2019. Nancy was born in Bellingham, WA on December 22, 1959 to Frances "Frankie" Hamel and Charles Thomas. Nancy had a passion for gardening and an artistic view on all aspects of life. She was a gifted hair stylist, an outstanding friend, and a phenomenal mother, sister, daughter, and wife. Her ability to demonstrate compassion and strength was immeasurable, and to all who knew her, she was a continuous source of wisdom and support. She is survived by her loving husband, Stephen Jambor; three children, Kaylie, Kimberlie, and Kevin; three grandbabies, Averie, Mason, and Bryson; siblings, Lars and Donna; and a large extended family. May she rest in peace, and may we always find her in the flowers that bloom. A celebration of life will be held at her brother, Lars' home in Port Townsend on Saturday, June 29, 2019 from noon until 3:00 p.m. The address is 640 Adams Street. All friends and family are welcome. Published in The Herald (Everett) on June 9, 2019

