1938 - 2019 Nancy passed away unexpectedly after a brief illness. Preceding her in death, her best friend, Rae; father, Harry Treider, mother, Doris Treider and step mother, Hazle. Nancy and her best friend, Rae enjoyed many years of traveling in their motorhome covering all of the lower 48 including Alaska. Nancy and Rae were very devoted sports fans of Seahawks football and Seattle Storm basketball. Nancy and Rae lived on "The Farm" in Stanwood, WA, enjoying their animals, goats, donkey and a horse. Her precious dog, Lily is with her sister Janice now and being spoiled as she has been accustomed to. Nancy had many close friends in Arizona, She spent a lot of time in Apache Junction as well. Nancy will be greatly missed by her family and many friends. Her can do spirit was infectious and inspiring. She leaves behind her sister, Janice; nephews, David, Jeff, Kevin and Russell and their families.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Aug. 18, 2019