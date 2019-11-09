Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nancy Walker Roberts. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Sept. 11, 1940 - Oct. 19, 2019 Nancy Walker Roberts, devoted mother, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt and great aunt passed away in Everett, WA, after a brief illness. Nancy was born in Everett. and was a proud lifelong resident of Snohomish county. She attended school here and raised her children, Dean and Patty in the area. She inherited her family's storytelling ability. Spending time with Nancy was always a time for childhood remembrances and laughter. She was preceded in death by her parents John and Marvel Walker, son, Dean Roberts, and sisters, Marion Acklus and Kathryn Newman. Nancy will be lovingly remembered by her daughter, Patty (Randy) Perrault, her daughter-in-law, Kathleen Roberts and her beloved grandchildren, Jennifer, Joey, Daniel, Jacob, Andrea, Jason, as well as her many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Family was everything to Nancy. A gathering to celebrate Nancy's life will be announced at a later date. "Truly, truly, I say to you, whoever hears my word and believes him who sent me has eternal life. He does not come in judgment, but has passed from death to life." John 5:24



