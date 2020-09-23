Nancy Louise Wood, 68, of Arlington, WA passed away peacefully on September 12, 2020 with her family by her side. Nancy was born in Mount Vernon, WA on January 12, 1952. Nancy married Jim Wood in 1970 and they had two children.
Nancy worked as a civil servant for the United States Navy for 20 years. She had many interests and hobbies including bingo, playing cards and spending time with family and friends. One of her favorite activities was going to Reno and Laughlin, Nevada to get away and gamble.
Nancy was preceded in death by her husband Jim Wood. She is survived by her children Michael Wood and Melissa Kinder; grandchildren Zachery, Sadie, Courtney, Lexi and Gavin; siblings Jeff and Sherri Turner, Barbara and Melvin Hall, Ruth Turner and Michelle and Jim Fraser. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to a cancer charity of your choice
. January 12, 1952 - September 12, 2020