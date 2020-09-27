Natalie Jean Mayhew Dizard was born on May 5, 1930 in Seattle, WA. She passed away at her home on September 15, 2020 at the age of 90, surrounded by her family. She was the only child of Nathaniel and Edith Mayhew. She leaves behind her husband of 63 years, James Dizard; 3 children, David (Kathy) Dizard, Terri Cowley, Robin (Vance) Oxentenko: 6 grandchildren; and 19 great grandchildren.



There will be a memorial service on 10/02/2020 at 1:00 at Open Door Baptist Church in Lynnwood, WA. Please RSVP to DDizard@hotmail.com if attending.

May 5, 1930 - September 15, 2020