1/1
Natalie Jean Mayhew Dizard
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Natalie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Natalie Jean Mayhew Dizard was born on May 5, 1930 in Seattle, WA. She passed away at her home on September 15, 2020 at the age of 90, surrounded by her family. She was the only child of Nathaniel and Edith Mayhew. She leaves behind her husband of 63 years, James Dizard; 3 children, David (Kathy) Dizard, Terri Cowley, Robin (Vance) Oxentenko: 6 grandchildren; and 19 great grandchildren.

There will be a memorial service on 10/02/2020 at 1:00 at Open Door Baptist Church in Lynnwood, WA. Please RSVP to  DDizard@hotmail.com  if attending.

May 5, 1930 - September 15, 2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald (Everett) from Sep. 27 to Sep. 28, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved