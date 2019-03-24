Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Neil Dennis Power. View Sign

Neil Dennis Power was born August 1940 in the town of Snohomish, WA to parents Neil and Evelyn Power. Neil passed away on March 18, 2019 leaving behind his wife, Indrani; daughter, Chamari, her husband Colt; and his newest grandson, Hudson. He also leaves behind his sons, Larry, Paul, Dion and Lony; in addition to his daughters, Mary and Shawna and his sister, Priscilla and family. Neil also had many more grandchildren and great grandchildren that will miss him dearly. Madelyn, Isabel, Rhiley, Peyton, Ava, Noah, Zoe and Lincoln are all proud to call him their grandfather. Although Neil's passing will be mourned by many, we are comforted in knowing that he will once again be reunited with his parents; brother, Kevin; daughters, Evelyn and Annette; and son, George. Throughout Neil's life, he enjoyed trips with his family, traveling the world, immersing himself in new cultures, going fishing and numerous other hobbies. In his earlier days he worked for a funeral home then moved to Boeing, Westinghouse, Hanford and Parsons as a contractor along with many other titles. Post retirement, Neil worked as a salesman, bookkeeper and bus driver. Neil was a Jack of all trades type of guy and loved to dabble in all things. At his request, there will be no service for him. His body will be cremated by A Sacred Moment. We will forever miss this man that we call our father, grandfather, brother and husband.



Neil Dennis Power was born August 1940 in the town of Snohomish, WA to parents Neil and Evelyn Power. Neil passed away on March 18, 2019 leaving behind his wife, Indrani; daughter, Chamari, her husband Colt; and his newest grandson, Hudson. He also leaves behind his sons, Larry, Paul, Dion and Lony; in addition to his daughters, Mary and Shawna and his sister, Priscilla and family. Neil also had many more grandchildren and great grandchildren that will miss him dearly. Madelyn, Isabel, Rhiley, Peyton, Ava, Noah, Zoe and Lincoln are all proud to call him their grandfather. Although Neil's passing will be mourned by many, we are comforted in knowing that he will once again be reunited with his parents; brother, Kevin; daughters, Evelyn and Annette; and son, George. Throughout Neil's life, he enjoyed trips with his family, traveling the world, immersing himself in new cultures, going fishing and numerous other hobbies. In his earlier days he worked for a funeral home then moved to Boeing, Westinghouse, Hanford and Parsons as a contractor along with many other titles. Post retirement, Neil worked as a salesman, bookkeeper and bus driver. Neil was a Jack of all trades type of guy and loved to dabble in all things. At his request, there will be no service for him. His body will be cremated by A Sacred Moment. We will forever miss this man that we call our father, grandfather, brother and husband. Published in The Herald (Everett) on Mar. 24, 2019

