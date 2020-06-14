Kjellin Nels Oscar Kjellin passed peacefully at his home, surrounded by family, on May 30, 2020. Nels was the only child born to Mary Younce and Nels Kjellin of Port Townsend, WA. Like his father, Nels was drawn to the water and walked aboard his first Coast Guard Cutter in 1959. He would go on to serve three tours during the Vietnam War, and then continuing to serve and protect our waters before retiring in 1978. Nels was an active member of the American Legion Post 234, helping advocate for Veterans.After serving 20 years in the United States Coast Guard, Nels retired and pursued his passion of Chemical Dependency Counseling and Sober Living, which he would make a career and lifestyle for the next 40 years. Nels became a pillar within the Chemical Dependency Community, setting precedent for care and treatment. Through his thoughts, actions, and passion, he taught many to seek and claim their lives back and discover their own passion for life.Nels met the love of his life Nancy in 1971 and enjoyed 48 years of marriage. Together they raised three children, Angelea Sparks, Stefanie Celix, and James Kjellin and have nine grandchildren. Allen, Phillip, Brianna, Daniel, Levi, Josiah, Tobias, Brittney, and Robert. He showed us how to fish, love the water, garden, and foremost, love each other unconditionally.Nels taught all that knew him to live life, take risks, never fear making a mistake, and never pass on an opportunity to tap-dance in the rain. He will be missed by all but his memory will continue with each hug, laugh, and "I love you".We are who we are, because you loved us.Nels will be interned at Tahoma National Cemetery and a celebration of life will occur at Northview Community Church once restrictions are lifted. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to American Legion Post 234.October 4, 1940 - May 30, 2020