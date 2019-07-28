Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nicholas K. Leonard. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

December 18, 1925-May 23, 2019 Nicholas, born in Dublin Ireland, December 18, 1925 to Peter and Theresa (née Kelly) Leonard, passed away in Edmonds WA, on May 23, 2019. Nicholas, who hailed from Rush and Dublin Ireland, New York and Snohomish County WA, loved to tell stories of his travels as a Nautical Engineer to exotic places: Egypt, Cyrenaica, Morocco, Tangier and the Far East, and all through Europe: Italy, France, Scotland and the Dutch countries. A very intelligent man with a mischievous snicker of a laugh, was of great wit and conversation - always asking why and wanting to share ideas. A sweet, kind, endearing gentlemen to all. His passions were music, nature and the universe, and he was known to never turn down a hot cocoa or a scoop of ice cream. Nicholas treasured his beloved family, spread across the U.S. and Europe, their love will forever be with him. His brothers, Tom Leonard (predeceased) and Paschal Leonard of Ireland; his nieces, of Ireland, Jacinta Leonard, Nikki Fitzpatrick (née Leonard), Sheila Nelson (née Leonard) and Margaret Hughes (née Leonard); his nephews, Peter Leonard of France, Gerry Leonard of New York, and Maurice Leonard of Ireland. Nicholas was also blessed with many great nieces and nephews which always brought a smile to his face and a twinkle in his eye. Nicholas' family wishes to thank all who knew, loved and cared for him during his time here in Shoreline and in Edmonds, WA, especially Gene Cooke, Carla Cooke-England, Shirley Creitz and Terry Johnson. "May you always walk in sunshine, May you never want for more, May Irish angels rest their wings right beside your door". The Leonard family requests that any remembrances in Nicholas Leonard's name, be given to the Seamans Mission and Alzheimer's Research Associations. Slán go fóill, sweet Nicholas.

