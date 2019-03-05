Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nicki Reece. View Sign

Nicki Shannon-Reece, 64 of Arlington, WA, passed away on February 21, 2019 due to complications from Alzheimers. Born in Everett, WA, on September 28, 1954 to the late Neal and Violet Shannon. She graduated from Everett High School in 1972. In 1978 Nicki married Richard Reece. Nicki worked for Snohomish County Records for over 16 years. She was an avid hockey fan and a season ticket holder. It wasn't uncommon to see her with her mother and son at a local Silvertips game. She is survived by her son, Richard Reece, who was the light of her life in her final years; sisters, Rosemary and Kathleen and brother, Jim Shannon. Nicki had three great nieces and one great nephew. Nicki will always be remembered as a kind hearted person who was friendly to everyone she met. She is loved and will be missed by family and friends. Nicki's memorial will be Sunday, March 10, 2019 from 2pm-5pm at 1912 Everett Ave, Everett, WA 98201. The family requests that those attending the memorial wear her favorite color, purple. A GoFundMe page has been set up to assist her family with the memorial expenses.



