Our Mother passed away suddenly into our savior's arms on June 16th 2020. She was born in Leavenworth, Washington to John and Wilma Norback. Mom grew up in Stanwood (Victoria Heights) Washington. She Attended Stanwood Schools Class of 1957. In 1957 Mom met and married a handsome young dairy farmer (Tom VanSlageren) from Conway, Washington. They dairy farmed in Conway, and in 1967 bought their own dairy in Arlington Washington. They milked Holstein cows and raised four children, Tom, Peter, Wilma, and Martin.Mom was a hands on dairy wife. She was the rock that held our farm and family together. Mom was a giving, selfless person who took care of others her entire life. Mom's love was abundant and overflowing to all.Dad suffered a massive stroke and they retired to her family home which had been in the family for three generations. There, Mom cared for her husband, father, mother, and stepfather. Mom maintained an acre of lawn and flowers well into her seventies. She loved to cook in abundance even when her children were gone so she started cooking for neighbors and anyone else who would take food home. Most of all, Mom loved family and extended family and you were always welcome at her house day or night. The coffee pot was always on, the food was always ready, and the conversations endless. Mom loved the Lord all her life. Her life was not easy and she endured many trials. Her Savior was always there to comfort and strengthen her through prayer. She was proceeded in death by her husband Tom VanSlageren. She leaves behind her sons Tom Jr., Peter, Martin (Heather) VanSlageren, and daughter Wilma (Steve) Potter. She also leaves behind seven grandchildren, three great grandchildren and many loved nieces and nephews. Graveside service will be held at the Arlington Cemetery on Saturday, June 27th 2020 at 11:00 am. The family wants to convey their heartfelt thanks to the staff at Josephine Caring Community and the family and friends who took the time to visit her. August 31, 1939 - June 16, 2020