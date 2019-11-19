N i la Marie (Foster) Barcelou May 12, 1937 - Nov. 11, 2019 Nila was born in Everett General Hospital and lived here all her life except for a few years in California and Florida. Nila graduated from Everet High School In 1955. Nila is survived by her husband, Clyde; daughter Amy; son, David, and many family and friends. The family would like to thank the hospice team from Providence Care Group of Snohomish County and a special Thanks to Abraham and his wife of 1st Merrill Creek Parkway Adult Home Care in Everett. Memorial will be at a later date.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Nov. 19, 2019