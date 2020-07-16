1/
Noel A. O'Connor
1932 - 2020
Noel A. O'Connor passed away her home in Walla Walla, WA on July 5, 2020. Noel was born August 1, 1932, in Seattle, WA to Ingvald and Ruth Nordstrom. She married Raymond A. O'Connor, Oct. 19, 1951.

Noel worked many years for the City of Everett and Snohomish County. She retired numerous times before succeeding in 2009 then moved to Walla Walla to be closer to her daughter.

She is preceded in death by her parents and her ex-husband. She is survived by her 5 children, Ruth E. (Rich) Georgini, of Townville, SC, Carole R. (Stephen) Lyons, of Milton-Freewater, OR, Patrick S. (Kathy) O'Connor, of Yakima, WA, James K. (Teresa) O'Connor, of Puyallup, WA, and Timothy O'Connor, of Ocean City, CA; 14 grandchildren and 27 great grandchildren; and sisters- Karen Linden and Eleanor Snyder. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date.

August 1, 1932 - July 5, 2020

Published in The Herald (Everett) from Jul. 16 to Jul. 17, 2020.
