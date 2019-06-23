Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nona McNeil. View Sign Service Information Gilbertson Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Stanwood 27001 88th Ave NW Stanwood , WA 98292 (360)-629-2101 Send Flowers Obituary

Nona Ann McNeil June 24, 1943 - June 19, 2019 Nona Ann McNeil, age 75, died peacefully in her sleep on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 in the Providence Hospice and Home Care – Everett. Nona was born June 24, 1943, in Ballard a neighborhood of Seattle, and was the first child born from Dudley and Gene Durie. Nona was a caring, generous and loving mother, grandmother and homemaker living on Camano Island in a house she built with her husband Karl McNeil, a military veteran, of 20 years. Nona was quite versatile and had a variety of jobs including working at a library, bookkeeping for various companies and retired as an office manager in the early 1980s. Nona volunteered her services through the American Legion and enjoyed it very much. She was an active member of the water association in her community for over twenty years. During her retirement Nona and Karl traveled across the country with pride in their Blue Bird Motor Coach that they converted years prior. The entire family also enjoyed local camping trips to Baker Lake and Grayland as well. Nona was a very good bowler in her younger days and enjoyed great times with her friends bowling in leagues. Nona loved to salmon fish with her father of the head of Camano Island and loved Dungeness Crab cooked in salt water from the bay. For many years Nona would make preserves from local berries and would distribute it to family and friends. Nona also enjoyed rescuing dogs from the shelter. She had three dogs during her retirement and their names were Charlie, Marcy and Peaches. Nona was preceded in death by her parents, Dudley and Gene; her husband, Karl; and two sons, Michael and Kevin. Graveside services will be held at Camano Island Lutheran Cemetery Friday June 28, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. A Celebration of Nona's life will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Saturday, June 29, 2019 at her lovely home on Camano Island. Arrangements under the direction of Gilbertson Funeral Home, Stanwood.



