Nora Irene Armitage, age 88, of Darrington, Washington, previously Kingman, Arizona, passed away peacefully with her daughter, Susan, by her side after a sudden stroke in Seattle, Wa.



A memorial service will be held on her favorite holiday, 4th of July, at 11am at the home of her great-grandson, Steven Martin. Burial of her cremated remains will take place at a later date. Nora will be laid to rest with her late husband, Raymon Armitage, at Evergreen Cemetery in Everett, Wa.



Nora was born in Randolph, Kansas on 3 Feb 1932. She was one of seven children. She attended Perris High School in Perris, Ca, where she met Walter Ellis Buechner on the school bus. They were married in April 1949 and their first child was born on Halloween 1949. They were married for 20 years and raised seven children. Nora earned a Chef's Certificate from Everett Community College, Everett, Wa. Nora married Raymon Armitage on 1 April 1974; they were married for 12 years and welcomed one child.



Nora was a proud American. She was an officer and active member in the Veterans of Foreign Wars and American Legion. She belonged to the Red Hat Society and 40/8. She was an avid crafter, bowler, caterer, bingo player and traveler.



Nora is survived by her eldest sister, Evelyn Althizer, older brother, Richard M. Talley, many nieces and nephews, seven children (Albert Buechner, Karen [and Della] Roberts, K.C. Jackson, Susanna Englebrick, Arnold Buechner, Andrew Armitage, Raymon [and Angie] Armitage), 21 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren and 12 great-great-grandchildren, and many family and friends.



Nora is preceded in death by her parents, James Albert Talley and Agnes Azalea Van Doren, her first husband Walter Buechner, second husband Raymond Armitage, William Phillip Martin III and eldest daughter Ruth Christine [BUECHNER] Stafford.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to her favorite charity, Ronald McDonald House at Seattle Children's Hospital. February 3, 1932 - June 9, 2020



