August 13, 1920-October 22, 2019 Nora Isabel Stewart, 99, of Everett, WA passed away October 22, 2019. Born in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada on August 13, 1920, Nora often spoke joyfully of the tremendously cold winters she endured while growing up there. After working for an Aircraft Repair company during the war, she ventured out and moved to Vancouver, BC, where she worked for the Nabob Tea Co. While in Vancouver, she met Charles Stewart whom she married in 1946. Together, they had two daughters, Gail and Linda. In 1955, the family moved to Everett. Although moving far from her birthplace, Nora always maintained an endearing love for her English parents, Algernon and Isabel Field and her Canadian homeland. While raising her family, Nora worked for the Simpson Lee Paper Co. until its closing in 1973. After retiring, she traveled to over 25 countries and made many trips back to Canada to visit family and friends. She became a member of the YMCA over 55 exercise class, exercising three days a week for 30 years until age 95. Her years at the YMCA created endearing memories for her. Nora was a kind, loving, independent lady. Loved for her jovial personality and quick wit, she was able to make many close friends in her lifetime. Many thanks to the Everett Transit drivers who punctually delivered her to all her destinations. Nora was preceded in death by husband, Charles; and daughter, Gail Keene. She leaves her daughter, Linda Zevenbergen (Don); grandchildren, Heather and Jason Keene, Tyson Zevenbergen (Lisa) and Karli Jones (Brion); great-grandchildren Alexys, Trevor, Brooklynn and Jordan. Our memories will be treasured forever. Heaven has gained one of the best. Service, 11:30 a.m., Saurday, November 2, 2019, Church of the Nazarene, 2502 Lombard Ave, Everett.



