Norbert Bruno Zahn Norbert Zahn passed away peacefully on August 1, 2019. Born in Danzig, Poland (now Germany) November 15, 1930. Adopted by Herta and Erin Zahn to enter USA after the war through Ellis Island in 1952. Norbert lived a vibrant life, had many friends and several careers. A purveyor of fine gardens for friends and family to enjoy. He was preceded in death by his spouse, Lorna in September 1994 and is survived by his wife, Bonnie, his four children and their spouses and six grand-children. Also leaving his brother, Armin and sister-in-law, Jackie. All were touched by his jovial grin and space he created for others to feel welcome. He will be missed by many and always loved and remembered.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Aug. 25, 2019