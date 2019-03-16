Jan. 31, 1935 - Feb. 24, 2019 Noreen lived life to the fullest and most of her bucket list items were on the "completed" side. She enjoyed travelling, experiencing the beauty and cultures of different places, and her trips took her to many amazing parts of the world. Her sense of adventure led her to hot air ballooning, glider planes, and parasailing. She also enjoyed home time, with Dave, her husband of 37 years, spending time gardening, cooking, enjoying time with family, researching genealogy, and volunteering. Upon retiring from Boeing, in 1995, she volunteered countless hours at the Arlington Library, the Snohomish County Visitor's Center and helped with taxes at the Arlington Senior Center. She enjoyed her Red Hat friends and was always up for a game of cards. An avid crocheter, she donated many beautiful blankets to the Binky Patrol and the Cancer Care Center. Born in Trail, British Columbia, she always held Canada close in her heart, even though she was an American citizen most of her life. She lived in many parts of the world but lived in Arlington, WA for the last 35 years. Survived by her husband, Dave; daughters, Glenda Smith (Will Crawford), Kathleen Smith (Magaly Quinones); step-daughters, Pam Groves (Mark), Lori Henning (Paul); grand children, Node Smith and Sarah Cairns; and great granddaughter, Olivia Cairns. Preceded in death by her son, Douglas. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Salvation Army. Celebration of Life, March 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Solie Funeral Home. Fellowship and potluck to follow. She's now off on a new adventure!
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Mar. 16, 2019